Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Minakshi Mukherjee has courted controversy by allegedly using abusive words against Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh in a protest meeting at Kaliganj in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Speaking at the meeting on Saturday to protest the death of 13-year-old Tamanna Khatun of Molandi village of Kaliganj after bombs were allegedly hurled from a Trinamool Congress victory celebration rally taken out even before the results of the assembly bypoll were officially announced, Mukherjee described Ghosh as a "corrupt, unethical political personality".

Mukherjee said, "Such people are now representing TMC in different issues which shows the bankruptcy of the party."

She also allegedly used certain abusive words against the TMC leader in her speech.

As the video of Mukherjee's protest meeting went viral on Sunday, TMC IT cell chief Debangshu Bhattacharya shared the footage on his X handle and came down heavily on Mukherjee.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

"Should we begin responding to such crude personal attacks in the same language?" Bhattacharya said.

Asked, Ghosh, however, said Mukherjee is much younger than him in age and political experience and he should not stoop so low to counter her.

"If she says something out of excitement, if she goes overboard, that is up to her. Why should I react? This shows the bankruptcy and frustration of her party which cannot digest the spectacular win of Mamata Banerjee repeatedly in past elections," he said.

Ghosh also said he speaks as spokesperson of his party, as a political personality but never made any personal attacks.

