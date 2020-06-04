India News | CPI-M Alleges Corruption in Purchase of Medical Items in Himachal Pradesh, Seeks Guv's Intervention

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) wrote to Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya alleging "deep-rooted corruption in the purchase of health-related items, equipment, and medicines in Health department of the state", especially, during the COVID-19 crisis and asked him to intervene in the matter.

"As there is prima facie evidence to establish the failure of the government to prevent corruption in the purchase of vital health equipment necessary to prevent the spread of the virus, we request you to intervene under the special powers bestowed on your honorable office by the Constitution of India to direct the government on specific issues," the letter read.

The issues on which the CPI(M) has sought the Governor's intervention includes, directing the state government to hand over the corruption case of purchase of medical items and equipment (PPEs, sanitizers) "being investigated by the Himachal Pradesh Vigilance Department to the High Court for appropriate directions as well as investigations."

It also sought a direction to the state government to place all fund collection received by it for combating COVID-19 pandemic in the public domain by publishing a white paper.

"To advice the Government to constitute an Ethical Committee for approval of all medical equipment purchased for dealing with COVID19 as mandated per the Medical Devices Rules, 2017 and abiding by the guidelines of the Drug Controller General of India in relation to items which fall within its purview," it added. (ANI)

