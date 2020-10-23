Madurai (TN), Oct 23 (PTI) Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su Venkatesan on Friday said he has been infected with COVID-19 but was doing fine.

The 50-year old CPI (M) leader said in a tweet that he has been admitted to a government hospital in Thoppur in the district.

"I am doing fine," Venkatesan, also an author, said in the tweet.

