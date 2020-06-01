India News | CPI Stages Protest Against LG Polymers and AP Government

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders staged a protest on Monday against the state government for its alleged support to LG Polymers company at Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam.

CPI state secretary JVV Satyanarayana, who led the protest, demanded relocation of the factory from RR Venkatapuram village.

"11 villagers are dead in the incident. The government of Andhra Pradesh has not taken any action on this incident and did not arrest a single person of the company," Satyanarayana said.

"The government arrested a few people who are speaking against them and LG Polymers company instead of arresting the members of the company management. Are they working for the people or the corporate?" he questioned.

Styrene gas, which leaked from the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on May 7, claimed 11 lives and left many people ill. (ANI)

