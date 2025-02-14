New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D Raja on Friday criticised the imposition of President's rule in Manipur. The imposition came shortly after the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and has sparked political debate across the nation.

D Raja called it a sign of the BJP-led government's failure at both the state and Central levels.

Raja expressed deep concerns over the timing and implications of President's rule, accusing the Union government of neglecting the crisis in Manipur.

"The imposition of President's rule in Manipur clearly confirms the utter failure of the BJP government in Manipur and the utter failure of the Union government headed by PM Modi," Raja said.

He also questioned the lack of action despite several months of unrest in the state.The CPI leader pointed out that his party had repeatedly urged for Modi's direct involvement in the matter.

"We have been saying for the past several months that PM Modi should visit Manipur. The situation should be discussed properly in Parliament. The Assembly has been suspended. What is the roadmap for a political solution to the turmoil in Manipur? Nobody knows," he said.

Calling for immediate action, Raja urged the Union government, particularly the Home Ministry, to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the situation and develop a clear plan.

He further added, "They must listen to the views of political parties and stakeholders in Manipur."

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday after receiving a report from the state's Governor.

Resignation by N. Biren Singh from the office of Chief Minister of Manipur on February 9, came amid violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

The decision, exercised under Article 356 of the Constitution, means that the President will now directly control the state's administrative functions through the Governor. (ANI)

