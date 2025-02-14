Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday formed a seven-member core group to focus on strengthening the party organisation, implementing various policies and making government welfare decisions across the state.

The core group comprises party national president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, working president Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, former ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Dillip Walsepatil, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif and Food and Civil Supply Minister Dhananjay Munde.

The Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party was a faction of the erstwhile united Nationalist Congress Party that was led primarily by Ajit Pawar. Due to several disagreements with the then party president Sharad Pawar, the faction came into existence. The faction got hold of the party name afterwards.

On July 2, 2023, Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy CM along with eight other NCP legislators as cabinet ministers.

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election saw a landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti, with 235 seats won. The Shiv Sena and NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

Earlier, NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal expressed support for the Maharashtra government's decision to make Marathi mandatory in government and government-related offices across the state.

Speaking in Nashik, Bhujbal highlighted the importance of respecting local languages and drawing comparisons with other states where native languages dominate official and social communication.

"People in Chennai, Telangana, and other states speak their language. If we can learn and speak Hindi, then other people can also learn Marathi. It is a good language," Bhujbal said.

He further added, "If we go to any state, then we should try to learn the language of that place." (ANI)

