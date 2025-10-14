New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): As the nationwide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Awareness Week is being observed from October 13 to 17, National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal appealed to health facilities across the country to train their personnel in providing immediate CPR wherever needed in case of sudden cardiac arrest faced by any individual.

Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal said, "From October 13th to 17th, 2025, a nationwide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) awareness week is being organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It is being observed across the country through all the health facilities. CPR is very important, not only a medical skill, it is a lifesaver as the person who is in need, their life could be saved by providing CPR by trained persons."

He further said that CPR is an important skill which everyone needs to learn to save precious lives.

He further said, "During this week, through NHA, we are training everyone working in the National Health Authority and also trying to pass this message across all health facilities to train their personnel in providing immediate CPR wherever needed in case of sudden cardiac arrest faced by any individual. This is an important skill which everyone needs to learn for saving precious life, and this will not only make citizens safe but also a compassionate country where everyone can get CPR if they need it at the point of sudden cardiac arrest," he added.

Earlier, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava launched CPR Awareness Week on Monday, which will take place from October 13 to 17, to emphasise the importance of CPR for all citizens in India. This launch attracted over 15,000 participants from the health sector and civil society.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, this week aims to promote training and community participation in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). During the launch, the Union Health Secretary highlighted the urgent need to build public capability in performing CPR. "The simple act of performing hands-only CPR can sustain blood flow and oxygen to vital organs until professional help arrives, increasing survival chances manifold," she added.

Furthermore, she emphasised that during CPR Awareness Week, the ministry aims to ensure that every household, school, office, and public space has at least one person trained in this lifesaving technique.

She underlined that, "This initiative is rooted in the understanding that cardiac arrest remains one of the leading causes of sudden deaths in India, with nearly 70 pc of such cases occurring outside hospital settings, where immediate medical assistance is often unavailable. In these critical moments, timely administration of CPR by a bystander can significantly improve survival outcomes."

Additionally, as part of the inaugural event, participants also took a pledge to promote CPR awareness and encourage others to learn this lifesaving technique.

The event featured a live demonstration of hands-only CPR, conducted by medical experts, showcasing the simple steps that anyone can perform to save a life during a cardiac emergency.

Moreover, as part of CPR Awareness Week, the Ministry of Health has announced various activities, including a nationwide pledge ceremony, physical and virtual demonstrations on CPR, expert interactions, panel discussions, and other IEC activities, planned for this week. (ANI)

