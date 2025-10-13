Patna, October 13: With the implementation of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, enforcement agencies across the state have intensified monitoring and crackdown operations to curb the illegal use of money, liquor, narcotics and other inducements to influence voters. According to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), items worth Rs 246.23 crore were seized across Bihar on Monday alone. These included Rs 7.7 lakh in cash, Rs 130.64 lakh worth of liquor, Rs 68.6 lakh worth of narcotic substances, Rs 20 lakh worth of precious metals, and Rs 39 lakh worth of freebies and other materials.

Since the imposition of the model code of conduct, enforcement agencies have seized a cumulative total of Rs 78 lakh in cash, Rs 1,201.1 lakh worth of liquor, Rs 442 lakh worth of narcotics, Rs 278.80 crore worth of precious metals, and Rs 514.1 lakh worth of freebies and other items. To ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral process, a joint campaign is being conducted by the district Administration, Police, Excise Department, Income Tax Department, Narcotics Control Bureau, Customs, and Chief Minister Flying Squad teams. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj Releases 2nd List of 66 Candidates Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Strict action is being taken against anti-social and disruptive elements to maintain peace and order in the state. As of now, 2,60,211 preventive bonds have been executed and 556 individuals have been taken into custody under the National Security Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Controller of Certifying Authorities, and other relevant acts. The Office of the Patna Chief Electoral Officer has directed all district authorities to intensify surveillance, enhance inter-agency coordination, and ensure prompt action on every complaint. INR 20,000 Crore Spent So Far on PM Narendra Modi’s Rallies in Bihar, Claims RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav.

An official from the Election Commission said that the primary goal of these measures is to ensure that voters in Bihar can exercise their right to vote freely, without any temptation or pressure. The Election Commission has claimed no appeal has been received before the District Magistrate under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act till Monday in respect of addition and deletion of names in the electoral rolls by the Electoral Registration Officer in all the 243 Assembly constituencies during the special intensive revision in Bihar.

