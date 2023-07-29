Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 29 (ANI): A crime branch team busted a racket of online sales of banned Chinese Manjha, arrested three accused and seized 201 rolls of Manjha.

The arrested accused were identified as Ali Hasan, Harsh Vardhan Khatri and Ritik Kumar Chaurasia.

As per police, information was received about the illegal sale and purchase of Nylon-based banned Chinese Manjha in the area of Madanpur, Khadar in Delhi.

Later on, a trap was laid in the area and one man, Ritik Chaurasia was apprehended.

Police informed that, initially, he tried to deceive the team, however, during the search of his shop 16 rolls of banned ‘Chinese Manjha’ were recovered. A total of 69 rolls of different brands banned from Chinese Manjha were recovered from his possession. He was selling these banned strings online as well as offline mode.

Thereafter, at the instance of accused Harsh Vardhan Khatri, raids were conducted at different places and one Ali Hasan was apprehended. 116 rolls of different brands of banned Chinese Manjha were recovered from his house in Jawahar Colony, NIT Faridabad in Haryana. All accused persons were engaged in this illegal business to make easy money.

According to police, accused Ritik Chaurasia is residing at JJ Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi. He studied up to 12th class. Earlier, he was running a shop on the ground floor of his house. In view of the high margin in the trade of banned kite string, he started selling Chinese Manjha. He was also using the social media platforms like Facebook for expanding the business.

Apart from him, accused Harsh Vardhan Khatri hails from Faridabad. He did a BBA degree from Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru College in 2014. After leaving the studies, he tried many business ventures but could not get succeed. He is tech-savvy and was making use of social media networks like Facebook and YouTube in the business and posted many pictures of Chinese Manjha and kite flying videos. He created a webpage ‘Mono Kite’ and would be purchasers used to contact him using the mobile number posted by him on social media platforms*.

While, the third accused Ali Hasan also hails from Faridabad, Haryana. He did his ITI diploma from Sector- 18, Old Faridabad in 2009. He was the main source of supply of Chinese Manjha and was supplying the banned string in the area of Faridabad, Gurugram, Delhi/NCR etc.

The action was taken in view of recent unfortunate incidents wherein people, animals and birds lost their lives due to the use of banned ‘Chinese Manjha’, Crime Branch was tasked to keep a close watch on the sale and dealers of deadly ‘Chinese Manjha’ in Delhi NC. (ANI)

