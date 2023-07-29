Lucknow, July 29: In yet another tragic incident of a leopard attack in Bijnor, a 25-year-old farmer named Sandeep Kumar was found dead with his body partially eaten in Telipura village, Nagina region, on Thursday evening. Following this harrowing event, the forest department has declared the big cat a man-eater. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Sudhir Kumar Sharma, has granted permission to the local authorities to take appropriate action against the man-eating leopard, but only after ensuring its proper identification. It is reported that the animal has already claimed 10 lives since April. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat While Playing Outside Her House in Pilibhit.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the recent victim, Sandeep Kumar, had gone to his field when the leopard attacked him. The news of this tragic event quickly spread, prompting a large gathering of villagers led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders at the scene. They protested against the forest authorities, demanding compensation for the bereaved family and immediate measures to address the threat posed by the leopard. Shockingly, this leopard has already claimed 11 lives in the past four months. Leopard in Maharashtra Video: Big Cat Enters Barn, Kills and Eats Goat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

When the police and forest teams rushed to the area, the protesters were reluctant to hand over the victim's body. Only after receiving assurances from the forest authorities regarding the fulfilment of their demands did the villagers allow the body to be taken for postmortem examination.

The Najibabad sub-divisional forest officer Anshuman Singh said that efforts are underway to locate and deal with the killer leopard responsible for this tragedy. Unfortunately, since April, this incident marks the 11th fatality attributed to leopards in the region, with 18 additional people sustaining injuries during encounters with these big cats within the same period. The situation calls for urgent attention and effective measures to ensure the safety of the local community and prevent further loss of life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2023 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).