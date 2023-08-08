Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], August 8 (ANI): Hitting out at the Ashok Gehlot government over the gangrape and brutal murder of a minor girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Alka Singh and member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday said that crimes against women are on the rise in the state.

BJP minister Alka Singh said, "On the lines of the Tandoor incident, a girl child is burnt in a furnace in Rajasthan. It is even more appalling that the family is being pressurized again and again. The girl's father cremated the mortal remains of the girl in presence of the family members. Father's condition is critical, he is in ICU. Why is so disturbing state of circumstances arising in Rajasthan?"

The victim's family is being harassed and the criminals are being supported, the MLA said.

When this incident happened, the family went to the police station to file a report. They were being asked for transfer certificate and mark sheet. What kind of law is this, she asked.

Is TC and mark sheet required for FIR, she questioned further.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave a shameful statement today. He said that should we deploy a police near every woman. He is the Home Minister of Rajasthan, his responsibility is to provide security to women and restore law and order. The criminals of the state are being nabbed by the family members which is actually the work of the police. Illegal furnaces are still running there, and the police go there only for collecting bribes. The condition of Rajasthan state has become pathetic under Congress rule," she added. (ANI)

