Noida, Oct 7 (PTI) A criminal wanted in several cases was arrested on Friday after an encounter with police in Noida Filmcity, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said Danish (27) alias Sayar alias Cheeta had over 20 FIRs lodged against him for loot at various police stations in Delhi NCR.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Plus Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

Danish, a shooter of the Chhenu gang, was also wanted in two cases in Noida's Sector 20 police station.

"A police check was set up near Brahmaputra Market here on Friday morning and Danish was intercepted. However, he fled the spot. Nearby police posts were alerted about the development," Dwivedi said.

Also Read | Ghost in UP College: 63 Girl Inmates Leave Hostel in Jhansi After Seeing Shadows, Experiencing Shaking of Windows and Fluctuating Electricity.

"Teams from Brahmaputra Market police post, Atta and Sector 18 posts chased him, leading them to Filmcity in Sector 16A where a gunfight ensued near the power house."

Danish opened fire on the police teams in order to escape but he was injured in retaliatory firing, Dwivedi added.

A pistol and some ammunition were seized from Danish, who has been taken to a hospital for treatment after he was hit in the leg by a bullet, he said.

"The police have also launched a combing operation to track his associate who was with him this morning but escaped. He will also be held soon," the officer said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)