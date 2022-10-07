Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone was launched last month in the iPhone 14 Series at the Far Out event. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models went on sale last month, the Plus model is now available for sale via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the handset using HDFC Bank credit cards will get a Rs 5,000 instant discount on non-EMI as well as EMI transactions. Apple Watch Battery Reportedly Heated Up & Exploded.

In terms of specifications, Apple iPhone 14 Plus gets a 6.7-inch Super Retina display with a resolution of 2778x1284 pixels. It is powered by an A15 Bionic processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the device comes with a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 12MP selfie camera for clicking selfies and attending video calls.

iPhone 14 Plus allows you to shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps with OIS support. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,325mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of battery life. Moreover, the device comes with face unlock support and 5G connectivity. Coming to the pricing, Apple iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs 89,900 for the 128GB storage model and Rs 99,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant retails at Rs 1,19,900.

