Jammu, May 23 (PTI) A criminal who was wanted in connection with an attack on a police team in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district was arrested here on Tuesday, officials said.

He has been identified as notorious criminal Talib Hussain nicknamed "Moshu" of Supwal tehsil.

Police succeeded in arresting "Moshu" in the Vijaypur area during a surprise raid in the wee hours of Tuesday. His interrogation is underway, they said.

"Moshu" was one of the main accused wanted in the attack on a police team, they said.

This is the fourth arrest made by Samba police in the case pertaining to the attack on a team by heroin smugglers near the infamous 'chitta' hotspot Rakh Barotian Vijaypur while the latter were on patrolling duty, they said.

Earlier, police had apprehended three accused in the said case and said some more arrests would be made anytime soon.

