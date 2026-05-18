A video showing a young man identified as "Jay Ma" being dropped off at the University of Toronto in a Rolls Royce Cullinan and a gold Maybach has been spreading rapidly across social media, with many users claiming he is the son of Alibaba founder Jack Ma. The clip, which jokes that the young man has "a door opener for his door opener," has gone viral with millions of views and thousands of shares.

But the claim is completely false.

What Is Actually Happening in the Video?

The video is a skit created by popular content creator theinternationalkid. The character "Jay Ma" is entirely fictional and has no connection to Jack Ma or his family whatsoever. The video was created purely for entertainment and comedic purposes. Was Major General Rajiv Narayanan’s Son Caught in a UK Pedophile Sting? Here’s the Fact Check.

Viral Video of 'Jay Ma' at University of Toronto Is a Comedy Skit, Not Real

Bro has a door opener for his door opener https://t.co/nbXsPOMcG5 — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) May 18, 2026

The Facts About Jack Ma's Children

Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group, does not have a son named Jay Ma. Jack Ma has three children, two sons and one daughter, none of whom go by the name Jay Ma and none of whom have been publicly associated with this viral clip in any verified or official capacity. Did Every US Hospital Receive a Secret DOD Letter Mentioning Quantum Medical Systems? Here’s the Fact Check.

Why Did This Go Viral?

The video spread rapidly because of its humorous premise and the aspirational lifestyle it depicted. Many users shared it without verifying its origin, assuming the "Jay Ma" character was real. The name itself was designed to sound like a natural combination of Jack Ma's surname and a Western first name, making the fictional claim appear believable at first glance.

The viral video is a scripted comedy skit. Jay Ma is a fictional character. Jack Ma has no son by that name. Always verify viral claims before sharing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Viral video claims Jay Ma, Jack Ma's son, was dropped at University of Toronto in a Rolls Royce and gold Maybach. Conclusion : Jay Ma is a fictional meme character. Jack Ma has no son named Jay Ma Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).