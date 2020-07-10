New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a criminal named Sandeep aka Dhillu Pahalwan, who escaped from police custody in 2018.

He carried a reward of Rs 2 lakhs on his arrest.

According to Delhi Police, he was master-mind and sharpshooter of criminal Neeraj Bawana and Sunil Tillu gangs.

Sandeep was also wanted in several cases including that of murder. (ANI)

