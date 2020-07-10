New Delhi, July 9: The Air India Pilots Association on Thursday all Air India (AI) pilots regarding meeting with AI management and officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation. The meeting which took place on July 8, was attended by Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association( ICPA) and Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG). Officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry were also present at the meeting. The association asked MoCA officials to clear the long-pending dues immediately and allow pilots to quit.

The letter states, “We informed MoCA officials to clear our long-pending dues immediately and allow pilots to quit Air India with immediate effect." The association added, “We expressed our disapproval for trying to attack the frontline workers of Air India who worked during the peak of pandemic”.

Letter Written By Air India Pilots Association:

It added, “However, we extended support to the Air India CMD during these testing times in the interest of the airline provided every employee of Air India shares the burden by taking a percentage cut on gross emoluments as per individual's income.” During the meeting, it was suggested by the association to have compulsory leave without pay on a month on month basis with a condition that if it is considered, it should also be applied across the board for all employees in line with market conditions. National Carrier to Roll Back 10 Per Cent Pay Cut: Air India Unions to Puri.

The AI Pilots association added that it also suggests the ministry officials to clear out long-pending 25 percent dues immediately and allow pilots to quit Air India with immediate effect. The letter reads, “Secondly, if the above is not possible, we informed the MoCA officials to clear out long-pending 25% dues immediately and allow pilots to quit Air India with immediate effect. We have also requested the management not to instigate us into any unpleasant agitation at this crucial time."

On July 6, the Air India Pilots Association also wrote to the national carrier’s chairman and managing director Rajiv Bansal over the financial crisis in the airline. In March, Air India 10 percent cut in the allowances of all its employees due to economic crisis erupted following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in India.

