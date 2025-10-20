Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): CRPF jawans stationed in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Anantnag celebrated Diwali away from their families by performing the "pooja" and bursting firecrackers.

The personnel offered prayers to the deities with flowers, fruits, and sweets, before marking the festival with crackers. They also enjoyed dance and music as they relish in the spirit of Diwali.

Menawhile, in Jaisalmer, the BSF personnel celebrated Diwali along the International Border on Monday by bursting crackers and lighting candles and earthen lamps.

During the celebrations, Commandant Mukesh Panwar of the 122 Battalion said that they were observing the festival as a family.

"We are celebrating Diwali along the international border with great fervour like a family," the BSF Commandant said.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) organised a vibrant Diwali Mela at its Humhama campus in Budgam on Sunday to bring joy to the families of jawans deployed on duty at the Line of Control (LOC).

The event featured cultural performances, traditional stalls, children's activities and festive celebrations, highlighting BSF's commitment to troop welfare and family support.

IG BSF of Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, extended warm wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and stated that the BSF is celebrating the festival with a rejuvenating Diwali fair. The fair features a variety of food and cloth stalls, rides, games, and more entertaining activities.

"I would like to wish everyone a Happy Diwali on behalf of Kashmir Frontier. As we all know, BSF celebrates all festivals with their families. Today, all our frontier headquarters, the HTC (High-Tech Control Room), composite hospital, under-command sector, and units have come together to organise a Diwali fair here. There are many food stalls and numerous games for children, including swings. We will continue to celebrate with our families over the next two days," he stated. (ANI)

