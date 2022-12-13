New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Ministry of Culture has decided to increase the monthly pension amount for artists aged 60 and above from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000, a parliamentary panel has been informed.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, in its latest report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, said it was not satisfied with the increase.

Earlier, the panel recommended that the amount needs to be reviewed and "should be made respectable for a person who has contributed to the society and country in continuing various art forms."

In its reply, the ministry highlighted the revised pension under the Artists Pension Scheme and Welfare Fund, the order for which is yet to be issued.

"The committee is not satisfied with the reason advanced by the ministry and recommends that the ministry should be rather proactive in such difficult circumstances in providing financial and medical support to artists who might be struggling for their survival.

"The ministry should take help from its zonal cultural centres or the bankers of the pensioners, besides reaching to the beneficiaries directly for providing them with the financial support," the committee said.

The parliamentary panel also recommended that the ministry should pursue the matter of exploration of the Ram Setu as a priority instead of waiting for a proposal from the National Institute of Oceanography for exploration.

It also sought an update from the ASI on underwater exploration in Dwarka.

The ministry in its reply has said that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is reviving its Underwater Archaeology Wing to undertake systematic onshore and offshore investigations in Indian waters – the Arabian Sea as well as the Bay of Bengal.

"To make it functional and effective, young archaeologists are to be trained in underwater operations. A training programme in this field is starting from May 2022," the ministry said.

The committee has also recommended that with the coronavirus pandemic likely to witness an ebb in 2022-23, more and more celebrations of centenaries and anniversaries would be held and that there should be no shortfall in funds for them.

The ministry has said that the approved outlay of Rs 110 crore in BE (budget estimate) 2022-23 is far less than the EFC (Expenditure Finance Committee) approved figure of Rs 390 crore for the scheme centenary and anniversary celebration in FY 2022-23.

"Hence, the shortfall in funds will be communicated with the Ministry of Finance at RE (revised estimate) 2022-23 stage to avoid any adverse effect on the programmed celebrations during the year," the ministry said.

