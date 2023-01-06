Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Mumbai Airport customs officials have seized 4.47kg heroin estimated to be worth Rs 31.29 crores and 1.596 kg cocaine worth Rs 15.96 crores in two separate cases at the Mumbai international airport during its drive against drug smuggling, officials said on Friday.

"Heroin was concealed in documents folder covers whereas Cocaine was concealed in cloth buttons," a Customs official at Mumbai airport said.

In September 2022, the Mumbai Airport Customs seized 1.3 kgs of cocaine valued at Rs 13 crore at the Mumbai International Airport. The police arrested one passenger from Ghana who was intercepted on August 28.

According to the information received from the police, the accused had concealed cocaine drugs inside his stomach. The accused was taken to the hospital and 87 capsules were recovered from his stomach.

In another case, the Mumbai Customs busted a drug syndicate smuggling drugs from the United States and operating in Mumbai. The three arrested people were involved in the trade of drugs from the US.

In March 2022, an African national was arrested at Mumbai airport after the customs department seized from her 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 56 crore in the international market.

The woman was found carrying some white powder, which when examined turned out to be heroin. (ANI)

