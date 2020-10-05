Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) A 31-year-old man has been arrested from Delhi for allegedly duping people online, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The accused Himanshu Luthra had allegedly cheated a resident of Dadar in central Mumbai by posing as a representative of a bank, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father’s Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

Luthra allegedly contacted the victim under the pretext of helping him encash "bonus points" earned on his ATM card and fraudulently withdrew Rs 71,000 from his bank account, the official said quoting the complaint.

Police suspect Luthra is part of a racket involved in committing such crimes and his role is limited to opening accounts with various banks where the crime money can be parked and transferred to other accounts.

Also Read | Telangana Horror: 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl Working As Domestic Help Set on Fire for Resisting Rape Attempt in Khammam District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)