New Delhi, December 1: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, north-coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha and the Andaman and the Nicobar Islands are likely to experience rainfall, in varying degrees, as cyclone 'Michaung' is predicted to hit the country's eastern coast. A depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards earlier on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Saturday and further into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around Sunday. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coast by December 4 forenoon. Cyclone Michaung Update: MET Forecasts Heavy Rain in Parts of Tamil Nadu As Cyclone Makes Landfall Nears Coast.

Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, almost parallel to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, and cross South Andhra Pradesh during the forenoon of December 5 between Nellore and Machilipatnam. The cyclonic storm is expected to generate wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 Kmph.

In the run-up to the cyclonic storm, Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to see light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall today. North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with isolated heavy rainfall very likely on December 2. The rainfall intensity would increase from December 3 with rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Rainfall at most places is heavy, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely on December 4 and decreasing thereafter. Cyclone Michaung: Depression in Bay of Bengal, Likely To Become Cyclonic Storm in Two Days, Says IMD.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3-4. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over North coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 5.

Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over south Coastal and adjoining south Interior Odisha on December 4 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the same region the next day. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period. The fishermen who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast by today.

IMD further said there are risks to thatched huts, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures, breaking of tree branches, and uprooting of small and medium-sized trees.

Minor damage to power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches and uprooting of trees, major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads due to heavy rain are expected. Damage to paddy crops, horticultural crops and orchards is also expected, accoding to the Met department.

