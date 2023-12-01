Chennai, December 1: After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cyclone 'Michaung' to cross South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam on December 4 evening, MeT departmenChennai said that Tiruvallur is expected to get very heavy rainfall when the cyclone makes the landfall.

S Balachandran, Deputy-Director General of Meteorology, Chennai said, "The well-marked low-pressure area has concentrated into a depression this morning. It is now located over the south-east bay and about 790 km from south-east of Chennai. Now, this system is likely to move in a north-westerly direction, which will further intensify into a deep depression by tomorrow. Further, it will intensify into a cyclonic storm. And it is expected to cross between Chennai and Machilipatnam by 4th December." S Balachandran said that for the next four days in North Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rainfall was expected in major parts. Cyclone Michaung: Depression in Bay of Bengal, Likely To Become Cyclonic Storm in Two Days, Says IMD

"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur on December 1 and 2 in Delta districts. On December 3 from Thiruvallur to Mayiladuthurai north coastal districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and adjacent districts like Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambur, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur will receive heavy rainfall and on December 4 Tiruvallur is expected to get very heavy rainfall and Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and Viluppuram and Kallakurichi is expected to receive heavy rainfall," he further said.

Concerning wind speeds, he said that on December 3 from Tiruvallur to Cuddalore in between 50 to 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph and on December 4 Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Viluppuram wind speed will be 60 to 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph. "Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai will experience 50 to 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture in the Southwest Bay of Bengal as well as north Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra coast for the next four days," he further added. Cyclone Michaung: NDRF Team on Standby in Arakkonam Town After IMD Issues Cyclone Warning (Watch Video)

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also directed all state departments to work together to mitigate any possible effects from the cyclone. "I ask all concern departments to take precautionary measures ahead of cyclone in Tamil Nadu. Those people who would affect because of cyclone must be found before itself and make them to stay in relief camps. District collectors must ensure that there should be continues supply of food, electricity, essential things are there" the Tamil Nadu CM said.

Electricity board should surely take action so that electric leakage is not there. Trees may fall during the cyclone officials should make sure to clear the fallen trees as soon as possible. Should ensure emergency rooms in Government hospitals. Food centres must be made ready ahead of cyclone to give foods for needy and affected" the Tamil Nadu CM added.

"We can see traffic jam in heavy rain time so I ask traffic police to make sure the roads are free from traffic jam. I advise all department officials to coordinate and work. Should focus more on the places where watter logged last time and place and use motor pumps at the spot and release the logged watter. On the cyclone to be formed in Bay of Bengal, all essentials should be taken to face it and coordinate and do your jobs" the Tamil Nadu CM further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)