Bhubaneswar, June 21: A cyclonic circulation over north interior Odisha and neighbourhood has been formed, under the influence of which conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand around June 23, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"A cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric level lies over north interior Odisha and neighbourhood. A trough runs from north Punjab to northwest Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric levels and it is likely to shift southwards during next three days," IMD stated in it's bulletin. Monsoon Forecast 2020: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand Around June 23, Predicts IMD.

As a result, strengthening of easterly wind and high moisture feeding form the Bay of Bengal is very likely over north India during the same period. Under the above scenario, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand around 23rd June; into entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Rajasthan during 24th and 25th June.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over northeast India during next five days and over East and adjoining central India during next two to three days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from 23rd June onwards.

