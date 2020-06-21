New Delhi, June 21: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that conditions are becoming favourable for heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand around June 23, due to the advance movement of southwest monsoon in the region. Also, IMD predicted that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely to continue over northeast India during next 5 days.

Informing more, IMD said, "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi,Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from 23rd June onwards." Monsoon Forecast 2020: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall from June 22-23, Predicts IMD.

Adding more, the Met Department said, "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over northeast India during next 5 days and over East & adjoining central India during next 2-3 days."

Here's what IMD said:

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi,Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from 23rd June onwards. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 21, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, IMD the Met Department also predicted that the Northern Limit of of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Bahraich. Also, thunderstorm with rain alerts were also issued for Delhi, Jind, Bulandshahar, Fatehabad, Panipat, Karnal, Rohtak, Kaithal, Sonepat, Gohana, Narora, Sahaswan, Chandausi, Sambhal, and adjoining areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).