Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 12 (ANI): In a cyber world, data security is essential for personal and national security, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Friday.

During his inaugural address of the 14th edition of c0c0n, the largest conference in the country conducted by the Kerala Police on Cyber Security, General Rawat said, "In a cyber world, data security is essential for personal security and national security."

In a press release from the Kerala Police, General Rawat said, "During the COVID-19 era, living conditions changed and more and more people switched to the Internet, and subsequently the crime rate has multiplied. As many jobs have moved online, even private data has become publicity available. This has led to serious cyber crimes."

Bipin Rawat said that the formulation of a cyber security policy at the national level is in its final stages. He also spoke about the need to modernize the IT Act in the country. All the agencies in the country should work together for cyber security. He appreciated the efforts of the Kerala Police for cyber security and national security. c0c0n has been gaining popularity for the past 13 years. That proves the public's confidence in Cyber Security Conferences. He also wished that it would benefit more people.

DGP Anil Kant IPS delivered the introductory speech. Manoj Abraham IPS, ADGP and Vice Chairman - c0c0n organizing committee explained the features of the 14th Edition of c0c0n conference. President of ISRA (Information Security Research Association) Mr Manu Zacharia -co-organizers of the c0c0n conference and Ms Bessie Pang, one of the founders and Executive Director of The Society For The Policing Of Cyberspace (POLCYB) also spoke during the Inaugral Ceremony. Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall of Fame & Professional Wrestling Promoter and Executive, attended as a Celebrity Guest.

Tech Mahendra's MD and CEO C.P. Gurnani also delivered keynote speeches on various topics. The head of cyber security of the UAE government, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Royal Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qasmi in the UAE, Dr. Thomas Salekhi, Chairman, ISRO; K Sivan and others will deliver keynote speeches on various topics on Saturday. (ANI)

