New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Academic Session 2023-24 and it has been decided that the JEE (Main) 2023 will be conducted in two sessions - Session 1 (January 2023) and Session 2 (April 2023).

JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, as per a public notice by NTA.

"Online submission of Application form 15 December 2022 to 12 January 2023 and session 1 exam will be conducted 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January" while session 2 exam date will be announced later on the website," the NTA notification said.

NTA further said in a statement that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITS, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) to the NTA from 2019 onwards, the notification stated. (ANI)

