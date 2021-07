Mumbai, July 20: Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide Yusuf Bachkana was arrested by Mumbai's anti-extortion cell on Tuesday, informed Mumbai Crime Branch.

Later in the day, he was produced in court in connection to an extortion case. He also has been charged with murder.

The court has sent Bachkana to judicial custody of the Crime Branch till July 27.

