New Delhi, July 21: After proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were cut short amid a ruckus over a viral video from Manipur, purportedly showing two women being paraded in the nude, Day 2 of the 23-day Monsoon Session, on Friday, could likely witness similar scenes over the prevailing state of affairs in the Northeast state.

With the Opposition members in both Houses adamant on a discussion on Manipur on the opening day of the Monsoon session, on Thursday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice. The Upper House was first adjourned till 12 noon following obituary references, and then, till 2 pm, over the Opposition demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation. Amid similar bedlam, the proceedings in the Lok Sabha were suspended till 2 pm following obituary references. Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Begins Today, 31 Bills Likely to Be Taken Up; Opposition Demands Discussion on Manipur Violence.

Amid continued chants and slogan-shouting from the Opposition benches, the Lower House was adjourned for the day, later. Opposition members demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi issue a statement in the Lower House, adding that the government should suspend all other listed businesses and discuss the situation in Manipur. The government said it was willing to discuss Manipur for a short duration. Demanding a detailed discussion on Manipur in the Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien said, "We want a discussion on Manipur. PM Modi has to open his mouth on Manipur. Monsoon Session of Parliament 2023: Central Government Calls for All-Party Meeting on July 19 Ahead of Monsoon Session.

He added that the discussion on the prevailing state of affairs in the Northeast state should be conducted under the 267 rule. The second day of the Monson Session will commence at 11 am. The thirty-ninth report of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on the ‘Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill, 2023’ will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The Upper House will also extend birthday greetings to Rajya Sabha MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Santosh Kumar Joginipally.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan will also issue a statement on the government's businesses in the Rajya Sabha listed for the week commencing July 24. Further, in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Shripad Naik will table a copy of the Marine Aids Navigation (Accreditation of Training Organisations) Rules, 2022, which was published in notification No. G.S.R.178(E) in Gazette of India dated March 13, under Section 51 of the Marine Aids to Navigation Act, 2021.

The notification also relates to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Cochin Shipyard Limited and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the year 2022-2023. Union Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, and fellow Union MoS Munjapara Mahendrabhai will also table papers in the Lower House. Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha on Friday, demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation. The MP has also sought a statement from PM Modi on the situation in the Northeast state.

Besides, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and RJP MP Manoj Kumar Jha have moved a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding to discuss Manipur situation. The Monsoon session is slated to continue till August 11.