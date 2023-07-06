New Delhi, July 6: The central government has called an all-party meeting on July 19, ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that will begin on July 20. The monsoon session of Parliament is slated to continue till August 11. "Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had tweeted earlier. Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 To Start From July 20 to August 11, Announces Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days. "I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the union minister said. Monsoon Session 2023: Government Plans To Introduce Bills To Amend Companies, Insolvency Laws in Parliament.

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will start in the old building. Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues.

