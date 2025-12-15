Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 15 (ANI): Panic gripped the Guru Nanakpura area of Amritsar on Sunday after a young man opened fire in broad daylight, injuring two pedestrians. The incident occurred around 10.30 am near street numbers 10 and 11, prompting swift police action and a search for the accused.

According to police, the shooter arrived on a two-wheeler and fired with his gun, leaving a man and a woman injured. Both victims were rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Officials said their condition is stable.

Central Amritsar ACP Jaspal Singh told reporters that preliminary investigation revealed the male victim, identified as Billu, was returning home after purchasing groceries when the incident took place. "A person carrying a pistol came on a bike and collided with him. When the victim confronted the rider, the accused fired at him," the ACP said.

During the firing, a woman who was passing through the area was also struck. Police said she sustained a bullet injury to her arm. The woman had been returning home from a religious gathering when a bullet hit her.

A family member of the injured woman said the police responded promptly and extended full cooperation. However, the family demanded strict action against the accused, expressing concern that such incidents create fear among residents. "A major tragedy could have happened. Firing in a crowded residential area is extremely dangerous," the family member said.

Police have registered a case and said the investigation is being carried out from all angles. "The accused will be nabbed soon," ACP Jaspal Singh assured, adding that efforts are underway to restore a sense of security in the area. (ANI)

