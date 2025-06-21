Kutch (Gujarat) [India], June 21 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh on Saturday led the Yoga session organised on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day at the SVP Auditorium in Kutch's Gopalpuri.

The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from the DPA officials, staff and students embracing yoga for a healthier and balanced life.

Across India, citizens came together with enthusiasm to observe the 11th edition of International Yoga Day, with several events and sessions encouraging people to incorporate yoga into their daily routines.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a total of 2121 people made a Guinness World Record when they held the Cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds.

According to Richard Stunning, official adjudicator at Guinness World Records, a record with a title for the most people performing the cobra pose in yoga began on Saturday. The minimum number of participants for the record was 250; they had to hold the Yoga Cobra pose for at least a minute.

A total of 2184 participants breached the one-minute timeline; they ended up holding the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds. The Guinness World Records discounted 64 participants, after which 2121 participants held the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds to clinch the Guinness World Record.

"The Guinness World Records title that starts today is the most people performing the cobra pose in yoga, simultaneously. We set a guideline that everyone had to do it for at least a minute each, and we set a minimum target of 250 participants. Today, they did it for more than a minute, they did it for two minutes and nine seconds, and the total was 2185. We had to discount 64 participants. So the confirmed title is 2121 participants. Given we set a minimum of 250, this is smashing the Guinness World Record. Congratulations to everyone involved, and it's a fantastic achievement", Richard Stunning told ANI. (ANI)

