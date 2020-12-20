New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on Sunday morning to pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, said that he is deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The Prime Minister shared pictures on his official Twitter handle of his unscheduled visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

"This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," PM Modi tweeted.

"It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government's tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," he added.

As seen in the pictures, the Prime Minister was wearing a bright yellow kurta along with an orange waistcoat and orange cloth to cover his head.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru of the Sikh religion. (ANI)

