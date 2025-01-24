New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid condolences to the family members of the person who died in the blast that occurred at the Ordnance Factory at Maharashtra's Bhandara.

"Deeply saddened to know about the blast at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh said in a post on X.

The rescue teams are deployed at the site and all efforts are being made to provide assistance to those who are affected.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that one worker has died after the roof collapsed in an ordnance factory explosion in Bhandara district.

"According to the preliminary information received so far, unfortunately, one worker has died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him. We share the grief of his family. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Fadnavis said on X.

Fadnavis stated that five of the 13 to 14 workers who were trapped in the roof collapse have been evacuated from the site.

"Five of them have been safely evacuated. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police are at the scene and all kinds of assistance are being provided," the Maharashtra CM said in a post on X.

SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation teams have also been called for rescue operations and they will reach soon, the CM said.

"The district administration is involved in the rescue operations in coordination with the defense forces. Teams have also been kept ready for medical assistance," he added in his post.

A blast took place at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Jawahar Nagar Bhandara this morning. As per Collector Bhandara Sanjay Kolte, the roof collapsed and earthmovers during the blast. Following receiving information about the blast in factory, firefighters and ambulances rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

