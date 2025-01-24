Wayanad, January 24: With no respite in the man-animal conflict in Kerala, a tribal woman, who went to collect coffee beans, was mauled to death near Mananthavady in Kerala's Wayanad district. The deceased was identified as Radha, the wife of a temporary Forest Watcher. State Minister of SC/ST O.R. Kelu, who hails from Wayanad, left for the spot where Radha was killed.

Shamsad Marikar, the Wayanad District Panchayat President, said he has established contacts with people who have reached the spot. "The people who have reached the spot have seen the body of Radha, which according to them, was dragged for a while by the tiger," said Marikar. Tiger Attack in Bahraich: Man Guarding Field Killed After Being Attacked by Big Cat in Sujauli Forest in Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday morning, Radha's husband dropped her on the main road, near the coffee estate owned by a private individual. As Radha was walking towards her workplace, the tiger attacked her. The local police and forest officials have also reached the spot and soon the body will be taken to the state-run hospital at Mananthavady to conduct the post-mortem. Tiger Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Big Cat Kills 70-Year-Old Man in Seoni; Villagers Attack Forest Officials, Vandalise Vehicles.

Incidentally, the issue of man-animal conflict across Kerala, especially in areas bordering the forests, has become a major issue, and the latest incident took place a day after the Kerala Assembly witnessed a heated debate on this vexed problem. Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan slammed Keala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for "failing" to rise to the occasion to handle this vexed issue, and said during 2019-20, the number of man-animal conflicts which stood at 6,341 rose to 9,838 cases during 2023-24.

On Saturday, Satheesan will embark on a 10-day protest rally demanding the protection of hill district farmers' rights to address their issues.Satheesan's rally will start from the hilly area in Kannur and end in the state capital district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).