New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): In light of the declaration of 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms,' the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has commenced a thorough evaluation of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.

This review aims to ensure alignment with current policies and initiatives of the Government of India (GoI).

Also Read | Kannur Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself Following Moral Policing by SDPI Activists in Kerala, 3 Arrested.

A Committee headed by the Director General (Acquisition) has been constituted to carry out extensive deliberations with all stakeholders, as stated in the release.

The Committee includes senior Defence Ministry officers, representatives from the Defence Industry, and Academia. The Ministry has also appointed former IAS officer Apurva Chandra (1980 batch), who previously served as DG (Acquisition), as the Principal Advisor to the Committee. The panel has already begun consultations and has invited suggestions from stakeholders by July 05, 2025, which can be sent to secy-dap2025[at]gov[dot]in.

Also Read | Thane Road Accident: 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Accident Involving Car and Truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra.

The DAP Review aims to ensure the timely modernisation and operational readiness of the Armed Forces to safeguard national security while aligning acquisition processes with the Government of India's policies.

It seeks to foster Aatmanirbharta by promoting self-reliance through indigenously designed and developed systems, enabling the 'Make in India' initiative by encouraging domestic defence manufacturing. This includes facilitating joint ventures, technology transfers, and foreign direct investment to attract global OEMs, positioning India as a hub for defence manufacturing and maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The review emphasises promoting design and development in both public and private sectors, with a special focus on startups, innovators, and the private defence industry to drive indigenous technology infusion.

Stakeholder suggestions are invited to propose policy and procedural changes to streamline acquisition processes, including categorisation, ease of doing business, trial conduct, post-contract management, fast-track procedures, and the integration of emerging technologies like AI. Additionally, inputs are sought on improving the language of the DAP to eliminate ambiguities, resolve inconsistencies, enhance procedural clarity, and address any other relevant issues that should be considered during the review. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)