Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): Following the emergence of the COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', 14 people who returned from abroad have been sent for 14 days home isolation as a precautionary measure in Dehradun district.

"A list of 25 such people was sent from Delhi who have recently returned from abroad, out of which 14 people are from Dehradun district, out of which 6 people are such who have come from South Africa," said Dr Manoj Upreti, Chief Medical Officer.

"Samples of all the returnees have been sent for examination," he added.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also chaired a high-level meeting on 'Omicron' on Monday.

"We had a meeting regarding COVID-19 variant Omicron and we will start it with the RT-PCR test of corona warriors first. Random testing will be done at airports and railway stations. We will review again a week later. We will also increase testing," he said.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. (ANI)

