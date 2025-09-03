Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 3 (ANI): A delegation of various Sikh organizations led by S Narinder Jeet Singh Bindra, President, Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the Hemkund Sahib Ropeway Mahapariyojna, a release said.

Hemkund Sahib Ropeway: 12.4 km long project from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib, estimated to cost Rs 2,730.13 crore.

Bindra said that Hemkund Sahib is a sacred and historical pilgrimage of Sikhism. The way to reach there is difficult and risky. This ropeway project will not only provide convenience to lakhs of devotees, but it will also pave the way for economic and social prosperity for the local people.

Expressing gratitude to the Sikh organizations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous work is being done to promote religious tourism in Uttarakhand and simplify the journey of devotees. Hemkund Sahib Ropeway is not only a structural project, but it is also a symbol of our cultural heritage and devotion."

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also said that the work of the project will be started soon and special attention will be given to environmental standards and local public sentiments at every stage of construction.

In a historic initiative towards transport and infrastructure development in the state of Uttarakhand, an agreement has been concluded between the Central Government and the Government of Uttarakhand to set up the country's largest ropeway project at an estimated cost of about Rs 7,000 crore.

Under this partnership, a joint special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be formed between the National Highway Logistics and Construction Limited (NHLML) and the Government of Uttarakhand, in which the central government will have 51% and the state government will have 49% stake. This SPV will take over the construction, operation, management and maintenance of ropeway projects in the state.

Several major ropeway projects are proposed under this effort, especially the 12.4 km long ropeway project from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib is prominent, The estimated cost of which is Rs 2,730.13 crores. This project will make the journey of the pilgrims extremely smooth, safe and environmentally friendly, especially for the elderly and helpless travelers, this facility will prove to be a big relief. (ANI)

