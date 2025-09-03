New Delhi, September 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with leading global semiconductor CEOs at SEMICON India 2025 and said they have expressed strong confidence in India's potential to become a hub for innovation and manufacturing in the sector. "Earlier today, interacted with leading CEOs from the world of semiconductors during SEMICON India 2025. Their confidence in India's potential is evident and they are betting big on India as a global hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing. I talked about India's relentless reform journey in this sector, which includes building robust infrastructure and emphasis on skilling as well as innovation," the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended the second day of the fourth edition of SEMICON India 2025 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre). The event was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Tuesday, when he said that the world trusts India and is ready to partner with the country in building its semiconductor future. Remarking that in the world of semiconductors, it is often said, 'Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds, ' the Prime Minister stated that oil shaped the previous century, and oil wells determined the fate of the world. The global economy fluctuated based on how much petroleum was extracted from these wells. Made in India Commercial Chips on the Horizon: PM Narendra Modi Presented Special Semiconductor Memento at Semicon India 2025.

However, he emphasised that the power of the 21st century is now concentrated in the small chip. Though tiny in size, these chips possess the potential to accelerate global progress significantly. PM Modi highlighted that the global semiconductor market has already reached $600 billion and is expected to surpass $1 trillion in the coming years. He expressed confidence that, given the pace at which India is advancing in the semiconductor sector, India will hold a significant share in this $1 trillion market. PM Modi recalled that in 2021, the Semicon India programme was launched. By 2023, India's first semiconductor plant had been approved. In 2024, several more plants received approval, and in 2025, five additional projects were cleared.

He said that ten semiconductor projects are now underway, involving an investment of over $18 billion, more than ₹1.5 lakh crore. The Prime Minister emphasised that this reflects the growing global trust in India. Emphasising that in the semiconductor sector, speed matters, PM Modi said, "the shorter the time from file to factory, and the lesser the paperwork, the sooner wafer work can begin". He emphasised that the government is adopting this very approach.

Moreover, the National Single Window System has been implemented, enabling all approvals from both the Centre and States to be accessed on a single platform. As a result, investors have been freed from extensive paperwork, he noted. Prime Minister highlighted that semiconductor parks are being developed across the country under a plug-and-play infrastructure model, which offers facilities such as land, power supply, port and airport connectivity, and access to a skilled worker pool. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates SEMICON® India 2025.

He remarked that when such infrastructure is combined with incentives, industrial growth is inevitable. Whether through PLI incentives or Design Linked Grants, India is offering end-to-end capabilities. This is why investment continues to flow in, he emphasised.

