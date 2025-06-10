A massive fire broke out at Delhi University today, June 10. According to the news agency IANS, the blaze erupted in a geology lab at Delhi University's North Campus. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities and the Delhi Fire Services were alerted. The Delhi Fire Services deployed six fire tenders to douse the flames. Delhi Fire Tragedy: Father, 2 Children Die After Jumping From 8th Floor To Escape Massive Blaze in Multi-Storey Dwarka Apartment.

Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi University's Geology Lab

#BREAKING: A fire erupted in a geology lab at Delhi University's North Campus. Delhi Fire Services received a call at 5:15 PM, deploying six fire tenders. Further details are awaited pic.twitter.com/m6R5yOBPnu — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2025

