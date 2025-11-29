A massive fire broke out in Delhi today, November 29. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a four-storey building in the Tigri Extension. Delhi police said that three people died and two others were injured in the incident. "Further investigation is underway," Delhi Police added. Pictures showing the before and after images of the four-storey building have also surfaced online. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Bookstore Near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Tigri Extension

Delhi | 3 dead, two injured after a fire broke out at a four-storey building in Tigri Extension. Further investigation is underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/dZ2YSKJQin — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

