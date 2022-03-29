New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two members of an alleged international narcotic drugs cartel and recovered ten kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 40 crore.

According to Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Delhi Police Special Cell, the recovered heroin was smuggled into India from Myanmar via Manipur.

"A car having a secret cavity to conceal and transport drugs has also been recovered," he said.

The two accused have been identified as Nazir alias Nazim and Dinesh Singh.

"A case under the appropriate sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at PS Special Cell," said Singh.

According to Singh, on March 24, 2022, specific information was received by Special Cell that two members of this cartel, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, had collected a big consignment of heroin from Jharkhand, and would come at T point Delhi Meerut Expressway near ISBT Sarai Kale Khan to deliver the supply of contraband to one of their contacts.

As per the police, during interrogation, the arrested drug suppliers have revealed that they are members of a big international narcotic drug cartel.

"Both have disclosed to have been indulging in drug supplying in Delhi NCR and parts of UP for last five years. They have further stated that they had procured recovered heroin from a person of district Chattra, Jharkhand and they had to deliver six kgs heroin to a person in Delhi and the remaining four kgs to a person in Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh," they said.

They further revealed that their supplier of heroin has links in Myanmar and Manipur.

"Most of the heroin brought in Manipur from Myanmar is sent to adjoining states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and contraband is further transported in other parts of the country including Delhi," Singh said.

"During the investigation of this case, it has been revealed that heroin is also manufactured from illicitly cultivated opium in naxalite affected areas of Jharkhand and militancy affected areas of Manipur. Arrested drug traffickers have further disclosed that they also used to procure heroin from Jharkhand-based drug manufacturers cum suppliers," Singh added. (ANI)

