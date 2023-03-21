New Delhi, March 21: Six students were apprehended after a quarrel between two groups left at least five students with stab injuries in the national capital's Sadatpur Karwal Nagar, police said.

The incident took place near the Voters Centre at on Monday, at around 2:30 pm, they said.Police had received a PCR call regarding a quarrel between school students. IIT-Kanpur Knife Attack: Student Stabbed by Three Seniors Over Jumping Queue at Music Concert, FIR Registered.

According to them students of the Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Tukmirpur, Karawal Nagar, and Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Khajuri Khas were involved in the clash. Five students of Karawal Nagar school who sustained stab injuries have been admitted to the GTB Hospital.

Based on a complaint, the police started an investigation into the matter, and accordingly, the six assailants involved were identified and apprehended.

The police said that all the accused as well as the injured students were juveniles.

One of the apprehended accused disclosed that they had carried out the clash in revenge against alleged bullying and assault by the other group of students.

As per police, one of the apprehend alleged that three days ago, while he was riding his motorcycle near the Dayalpur bus stand, some boys including the ones who are injured in the incident stopped him and asked him about his school and the reason why he was riding the motorcycle near their school.

When he resisted their bullying, he was beaten up by them. He he took first aid at Jai Prakash Hospital. There was no Medico-Legal Case (MLC) filed. Afterwards, he gathered his friends and assaulted the others. Tamil Nadu: Students Clash With Migrant Workers Over Serving of Food in Coimbatore Hostel Mess, Video Goes Viral.

The police have registered a case under the section of attempt to murder. They have also ruled out any communal angle in the entire episode.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

