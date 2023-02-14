Clash broke out between students and guest workers at the RVS Engineering College hostel mess at Kannampalayam near Sulur in Coimbatore on Monday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reports said that hundreds of students used to take food at the hostel mess and on Monday night, when the students had asked about the quality and quantity of non-veg food being served to them, it lead to altercation. The students and the guest workers at the mess started attacking each other with wooden logs. Following the clashes, the college administration informed the Sulur police which rushed to the spot and began a preliminary investigation. Navi Mumbai: Toddler Beaten Up At Daycare Centre For Refusing to Eat Food, Parents File Complaint After CCTV Video Surfaces

Clash in Coimbatore:

