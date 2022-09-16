New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Seven persons were rescued after a building collapsed in the Gokalpuri area in Delhi on Friday, the police said.

The incident happened at House 123/124 in Gali Number 12, of Johripur Extension in the PS Gokalpuri area.

Also Read | 'Project Cheetah' Proposal Was Prepared in 2008-09, Approved by Manmohan Singh Govt: Congress.

The police informed that it received a PCR call from B 118/1 at 12:02 hours, from the same locality on Friday, informing about the incident. The police immediately reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation in association with the teams of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the four fire tenders from the Fire Brigade.

As per the police, a total of seven persons have been rescued so far, and have been shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. Two more people are expected to be stuck in the debris and the rescue operation is being carried out, informed the police.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat Murder Case: CBI Team Arrives in Goa To Probe BJP Leader's Murder Mystery.

The affected house was already under renovation, and it collapsed suddenly when the labourers were working on the first floor's roof.

The police also informed that legal action has been initiated in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)