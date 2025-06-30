New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): An air conditioner mechanic died after falling from the eighth floor of a building in Netaji Subhash Place area of the national capital, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the mechanic was repairing an air conditioning unit on the 8th floor of Agrawal Cyber Plaza.

An investigation is underway in the case. Officials are looking into the exact sequence of events that led to the fall and whether adequate safety equipment and protocols were in place at the time of the incident.

Further details awaited.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old labourer from Uttar Pradesh was found hanging at Masoodpur village near Vasant Kunj North police station area in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Saturday regarding the suicide of a 23-year-old man at Masoodpur Village. The body of the deceased was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Uday Bhan, a resident of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, who had arrived in Delhi around 45-50 days ago with his elder brother Hetram.

Both were employed as labourers at the Delhi Metro construction site, Masoodpur. The deceased worked the night shift, while his brother worked the day shift, police said.

On Saturday, the elder brother noticed through the front window that his brother had hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a muffler-type cloth. The post-mortem was conducted at the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary, and the body was subsequently handed over to the relatives. No foul play was reported or noticed so far. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

