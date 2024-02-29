New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has initiated a comprehensive beautification and maintenance project for the central and other parks situated in the East Ansari Nagar Campus.

The beauty of the spring season can be witnessed at the AIIMS campus these days. Several flowers, like jarul, palaash, roses, marigold, etc will give your eyes a feast.

The steps have been taken after AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas shed light last year on the condition of the parks within the campus.

To ensure the successful execution of the transformative project, AIIMS also formed a dedicated committee that is responsible for the development and maintenance of the parks.

The committee is working in close coordination with the engineering department on sustainable practices and preserving the natural beauty of green areas on campus.

Earlier, in light of this development, AIIMS Director Dr M Sirinivas expressed, "Our employees are the heart of AIIMS, and their well-being is of paramount importance to us. These parks are not just recreational spaces; they are vital for promoting a healthy lifestyle and fostering a sense of community within the campus. With the formation of this committee, we are committed to rejuvenating these areas and ensuring their proper upkeep for the benefit of all."

The steps were taken after the findings indicated that despite having over 10 parks, their maintenance has been inadequate, with some being misused for purposes such as commercial vehicle parking and waste dumping.

"The aim is to transform these parks into vibrant and rejuvenating spaces that encourage physical activities, yoga sessions, leisurely walks, and serve as safe playgrounds for the children of the AIIMS community," mentioned in a statement issued by AIIMS.

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, AIIMS Delhi also organised collective action towards a cleaner and more hygienic India. (ANI)

