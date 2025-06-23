New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The Special Crime Branch of Delhi Police, led by Special CP Devesh Chandra Srivastava, is working towards making Delhi drug-free by 2027, as envisioned by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Srivastava emphasised that the fight against drug abuse requires a collaborative effort from the public, education, health, and drug control departments, and law enforcement agencies.

The Delhi government's initiative to make the city drug-free by 2027 is a significant step towards addressing the issue of drug abuse and promoting a healthier society.

Speaking to the reporters on Sunday, Devesh Chandra Srivastava said, "The fight against drug abuse is not that of the police alone. We need the cooperation of the public as well as all departments like education, health and drug control department. We are all fighting against drug abuse together. The Lieutenant Governor has given us the vision of a drug-free Delhi by 2027. Meaningful efforts are being made for this...The Chief Minister also participated in today's program and assured that the Delhi government and Delhi Police will work together against this evil."

The Delhi government and Delhi Police are working together to tackle drug abuse, with the Chief Minister assuring support for the initiative. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and involve the public in the effort to create a drug-free society.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora also attended the program, which was held at Kartavya Path in the National capital to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Last month, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested five individuals and dismantled a drug syndicate operating in the North Campus area of Delhi University, officials said.

According to officials, the accused were found in possession of 2,360 Tramadol-based capsules and 135 bottles of codeine-based syrup--both banned for non-prescription use, valued at over Rs 1 lakh in the international market.

DCP, ANTF Crime Apoorva Gupta stated that the action is part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign under the Government of India's 'Zero Tolerance' policy and the "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan."

Acting on a tip-off, ANTF officials arrested Manish Bhatle (26), who was found carrying two sacks containing illegal drugs near Shri Ram Institute, University Road. He failed to produce any medical prescriptions or purchase invoices and was taken into custody on the spot. A drug inspector from the Drug Control Department confirmed the recovered substances were prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said. (ANI)

