Mumbai, June 23: The Indian stock market will open for business today, June 23, after being closed for two days over the weekend, June 21 and 22. As soon as the stock market opens for trading, investors and market enthusiasts will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Monday's trading session. That said, several stocks are likely to be in the spotlight today as investors plan on buying and selling stocks throughout the day. Shares which are expected to be n focus include TCS, Infosys, Hindustan Aeronautics, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, Bank of India, Fino Payments Bank, Granules India, LT Foods and Bajel Projects Ltd.

Of the list of stocks mentioned above, shares of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (NSE: TCS), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (NSE: HAL), Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (NSE: WAAREERTL) and Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA) all ended Friday's trading session on a positive note. Notably, stocks of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (NSE: TCS), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (NSE: HAL), Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (NSE: WAAREERTL) and Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA) all saw a rise of INR 5.10, INR 57.70, INR 43.70 and INR 1.75, respectively at the end of Friday's trading session. Stock Market Surges Heavily at Close Today; Sensex Rallies Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Breaches 25,100.

On the other hand, stocks of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) and Bajel Projects Ltd (BSE: BAJEL) both ended in red and saw a decline of INR 0.40 each. However, shares of LT Foods Limited (NSE: LTFOODS), Granules India Limited (NSE: GRANULES) and Fino Payments Bank Limited (NSE: FINOPB) all closed in green during the last trading session held on Friday, June 20. It is worth noting that stocks of LT Foods Limited (NSE: LTFOODS), Granules India Limited (NSE: GRANULES) and Fino Payments Bank Limited (NSE: FINOPB) rose by INR 7.25, INR 2.50 and INR 8.40 each during Friday's closing bell. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Meanwhile, the Indian share market witnessed a powerful rally on Friday, June 20, with benchmark indices closing significantly higher. This rally was buoyed by widespread buying across sectors and strong investor sentiment. According to a report in ANI, 44 stocks ended in the green on Friday, while six ended in the red among the Nifty 50 constituents. The gains were led by stocks of Construction, PSU Banks, Financial Services, Auto, and Metal.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

