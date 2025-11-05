New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Delhi's air quality saw a marginal improvement on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 228 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

For comparison, the national capital had recorded an AQI of 291 at 4 pm on November 4. Despite the slight improvement, the city's air quality continued to remain in the 'poor' category, affecting several parts of the capital.

According to CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 279, while Lodhi Road, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), reported 213. The Air Quality Index at ITO stood at 274, remaining in the poor category. Other prominent areas, including RK Puram (223), Jahangirpuri (235), Chandni Chowk (228), and Sirifort (263), also continued to experience poor air quality.

However, the National Capital's air quality showed slight variations across different areas, with Aya Nagar recording a 'moderate' air quality index (AQI) of 177, while IGI Airport reported an AQI of 160 (moderate), and Najafgarh stood at 141 (moderate).

'Moderate' air quality was recorded at DTU with an AQI of 166, and at Mandir Marg, an AQI of 181.

As per the AQI categorisation, 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

To curb pollution, water sprinkling operations were carried out around Lodhi Road using an NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) vehicle. The Akshardham area had a layer of haze lingering in the air at 7:16 am, early morning.

Earlier, the air quality in the national capital stood in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 309 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Although marginally better than Monday, pollution levels across several parts of the city were still alarming. (ANI)

